Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $156.43 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

