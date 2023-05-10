Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.
Extra Space Storage Stock Performance
EXR stock opened at $156.43 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $216.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.54.
Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage
In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
