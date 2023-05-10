Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 996.43 ($12.57).
Several brokerages recently commented on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.62) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.14) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.12) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Monday, February 6th.
Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.06) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,504.55, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.00. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 804.50 ($10.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,654 ($20.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,227.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,124.86.
About Fevertree Drinks
Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.
