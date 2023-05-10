FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $16.75. FibroGen shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 75,959 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The business had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other FibroGen news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 31,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $638,097.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,333.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 251,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,931 shares of company stock worth $2,358,203 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in FibroGen by 231.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

About FibroGen

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

