Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

