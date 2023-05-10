Fidus Investment Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidus Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

FDUS opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.73 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 10.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 101.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 80.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

