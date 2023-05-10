Financial Analysis: Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) vs. First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Financial and First Mid Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Financial $89.10 million 1.65 $28.32 million $5.20 4.98 First Mid Bancshares $255.57 million 1.82 $72.95 million $3.68 6.16

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Financial. Community Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Mid Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Financial 29.65% 16.27% 1.26% First Mid Bancshares 24.48% 12.50% 1.16%

Dividends

Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Financial pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.2% of Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Community Financial has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Community Financial and First Mid Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Mid Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Community Financial presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.61%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.83%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Community Financial.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Community Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products. The Wealth Management business line offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals and employee benefit services for business enterprises. The Insurance Brokerage business line provides commercial lines insurance to businesses as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was founded on September 8, 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, IL.

