Financial Comparison: FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primerica and FOXO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $2.72 billion 2.41 $373.01 million $9.76 18.44 FOXO Technologies $510,000.00 21.21 -$95.25 million N/A N/A

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than FOXO Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 0 3 1 1 2.60 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Primerica and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Primerica presently has a consensus target price of $202.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than FOXO Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 13.71% 24.87% 2.84% FOXO Technologies N/A -18,881.06% -90.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Primerica has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Primerica beats FOXO Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies. The Investment and Savings Products segment is involved in managed mutual funds and annuities, and segregated funds. The Senior Health segment consists of the distribution of Medicare-related insurance products underwritten by third-party health insurance carriers to eligible Medicare participants through e-TeleQuote’s licensed health insurance agents. The Corporate and Other Distributed Products segment consists of revenues and expenses related to discontinued lines of insurance. The company was founded by Arthur L. Williams, Jr. and Angela Williams on February 10, 1977, and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

