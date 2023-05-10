Financial Contrast: Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.00 Charlie’s Competitors $282.57 million -$110.28 million -5.33

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.62, indicating that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 212 564 812 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 101.97%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.55% -83.43% 22.37%

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.