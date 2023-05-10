Financial Contrast: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM)

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liberty Latin America and SoOum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.37 -$166.01 million ($0.77) -10.82 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

SoOum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America N/A N/A N/A SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Liberty Latin America and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.0% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Liberty Latin America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Liberty Latin America and SoOum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 1 1 0 2.50 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.06%. Given Liberty Latin America’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liberty Latin America is more favorable than SoOum.

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats SoOum on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About SoOum

(Get Rating)

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.