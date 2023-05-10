Financial Review: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) vs. AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.32) -1.70 AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Archer Aviation has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.5% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -54.42% -48.07% AERWINS Technologies N/A -54.68% 2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Archer Aviation and AERWINS Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 260.00%. AERWINS Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than AERWINS Technologies.

Summary

Archer Aviation beats AERWINS Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About AERWINS Technologies

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.