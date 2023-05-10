Financial Survey: Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) versus Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Mondelez International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mondelez International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Steakholder Foods alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Mondelez International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% Mondelez International 11.99% 15.24% 6.00%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.40 Mondelez International $31.50 billion 3.37 $2.72 billion $2.87 27.14

This table compares Steakholder Foods and Mondelez International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mondelez International has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mondelez International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Steakholder Foods and Mondelez International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Mondelez International 0 4 12 0 2.75

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.65%. Mondelez International has a consensus target price of $77.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than Mondelez International.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondelez International has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mondelez International beats Steakholder Foods on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

(Get Rating)

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals. Its brands include, but are not limited to, Nabisco, Oreo, and LU biscuits, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Milka chocolates, and Trident gum. The company was founded by James Lewis Kraft in 1903 is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Steakholder Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steakholder Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.