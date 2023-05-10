First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Position Trimmed by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

