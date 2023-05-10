First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Stock Position Cut by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Financial were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,625,000 after buying an additional 193,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 156,091 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other First Financial news, Director William Curtis Brighton acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,140 shares of company stock worth $116,611. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 27.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

