First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on May 10th, 2023

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FFWM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.