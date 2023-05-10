First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,077.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $5,044.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,765 shares of company stock valued at $101,315 and sold 133,029 shares valued at $1,120,830. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Foundation Trading Down 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Foundation by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FFWM opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. First Foundation has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $244.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Further Reading

