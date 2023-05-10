First National Financial (FNLIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (OTCMKTS: FNLIF):

5/2/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

5/1/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.

5/1/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00.

4/28/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

