First National Financial (FNLIF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for First National Financial (OTCMKTS: FNLIF):
- 5/2/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/1/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$39.00.
- 5/1/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00.
- 4/28/2023 – First National Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00.
First National Financial Price Performance
Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. First National Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.74 and a 12 month high of $30.64.
First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.
