First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 306.8% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.89. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

