First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading Down 0.9%

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $36.15. 18,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 49,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The firm has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 585.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

