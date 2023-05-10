First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Stock Holdings Reduced by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTXG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Performance

FTXG opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

