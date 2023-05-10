Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

