FOX Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,691 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 43% compared to the average daily volume of 1,876 put options.

FOX Stock Performance

FOXA opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on FOXA. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.