Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several brokerages have commented on FYBR. TheStreet downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontier Communications Parent

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

