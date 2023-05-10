Full Truck Alliance Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,021 call options on the company. This is an increase of 407% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,582 call options.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

YMM stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Full Truck Alliance has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.07.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

