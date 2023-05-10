G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 49.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 747,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 248,508 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $152.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.12. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 222.92% and a negative net margin of 219.66%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

