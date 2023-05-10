Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Shares Down 1.2%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.27. 538,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 616,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $140.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at Galera Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Galera Therapeutics news, CEO Mel Sorensen acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $168,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,833.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.