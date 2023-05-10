Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Lowered to $14.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.45.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.5 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.53. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.96 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 223,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,425 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $263,000.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.