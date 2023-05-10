Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Up 1.7%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35.69 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35.10 ($0.44). 175,726 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 294,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.50 ($0.44).

Geiger Counter Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,510.00 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 0.03.

About Geiger Counter

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

