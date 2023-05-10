Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.90 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

