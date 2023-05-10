Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSBD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $18.75.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 10.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 439.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 14,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

