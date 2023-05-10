Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) versus Southland (NASDAQ:SLND) Financial Contrast

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) and Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Lakes Dredge & Dock 0 0 0 0 N/A Southland 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southland has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.78%. Given Southland’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Lakes Dredge & Dock $648.78 million 0.61 -$34.06 million ($0.73) -8.14 Southland N/A N/A $1.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Southland has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Great Lakes Dredge & Dock.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and Southland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Lakes Dredge & Dock -7.89% -10.88% -4.16% Southland N/A -21.74% 0.68%

Summary

Southland beats Great Lakes Dredge & Dock on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Southland

Southland Holdings Inc. is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

