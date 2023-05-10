GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30,667 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.86, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

