Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 3.3%

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 39,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 36,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Hannan Metals Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.58 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Hannan Metals

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

