Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.67.

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. HSBC downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock opened at $103.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hannover Rück Cuts Dividend

About Hannover Rück

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4037 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Hannover Rück SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The Property and Casualty Reinsurance segment refers to lines of business concerned with the insurance of property, such as liability, fire, hail or marine insurance.

