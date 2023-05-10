Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 7.6%

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) shares were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.62. Approximately 1,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

Happiness Development Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Happiness Development Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Happiness Development Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Happiness Development Group worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Happiness Development Group Company Profile

Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.

