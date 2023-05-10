Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.46 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after purchasing an additional 828,342 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,684,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $22,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,555,000 after purchasing an additional 473,324 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.