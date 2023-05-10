Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.48, but opened at $14.86. Harmonic shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 710,191 shares traded.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Up 20.0 %

Harmonic Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

