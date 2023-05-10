Harmonic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 8,814 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,960% compared to the typical volume of 288 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 771,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,975 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 154,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares during the period. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 150,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

