HC Wainwright Cuts Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Price Target to $48.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $533.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $76.36.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Yat Sun Or sold 13,925 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $618,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,702 shares in the company, valued at $16,655,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,334,413.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

