Head-To-Head Analysis: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) and BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and BIO-key International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $303.43 million 11.86 -$7.97 million ($0.06) -248.67 BIO-key International $7.02 million 0.78 -$10.23 million ($1.24) -0.52

Clearwater Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIO-key International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -4.00% 1.25% 0.91% BIO-key International -147.45% -63.99% -49.42%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and BIO-key International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIO-key International has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of BIO-key International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clearwater Analytics and BIO-key International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 4 6 0 2.45 BIO-key International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.72%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than BIO-key International.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics beats BIO-key International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

