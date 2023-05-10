Head to Head Comparison: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CECO Environmental and Molekule Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 3 0 3.00 Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CECO Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.24%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Molekule Group.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molekule Group has a beta of -6.77, meaning that its share price is 777% less volatile than the S&P 500.

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Molekule Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and Molekule Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $422.63 million 0.96 $17.42 million N/A N/A Molekule Group $230,000.00 211.69 -$6.17 million ($0.47) -3.40

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Molekule Group.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Molekule Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 4.12% 9.89% 4.34% Molekule Group -2,717.18% -65.94% -46.29%

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Molekule Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

