Head-To-Head Comparison: Reed’s (REED) and Its Peers

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Reed’s to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Reed’s
|$53.04 million
|-$19.22 million
|-0.25
|Reed’s Competitors
|$6.97 billion
|$444.17 million
|14.24
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reed’s and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Reed’s
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Reed’s Competitors
|108
|539
|978
|69
|2.60
As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.07%. Given Reed’s’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Risk & Volatility
Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Reed’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Reed’s
|-36.23%
|-12,036.32%
|-59.55%
|Reed’s Competitors
|-1.35%
|-1,082.85%
|-0.93%
Summary
Reed’s rivals beat Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Reed’s Company Profile
Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.