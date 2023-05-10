Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELEGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HELE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Helen of Troy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth $1,067,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,901,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $211.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

