HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 2.6%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €23.81 ($26.16) and last traded at €24.05 ($26.43). Approximately 369,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 996% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.69 ($27.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

HFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on HelloFresh in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.78) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.