Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Down 6.6% Following Weak Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $74.55 and last traded at $74.55. 886,713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 848,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.80.

The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3,594.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Further Reading

