Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after purchasing an additional 475,375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,160,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $318,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,252 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Hexcel by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,799,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,571,000 after purchasing an additional 498,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hexcel by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after purchasing an additional 344,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hexcel by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,301,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $73.52 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.