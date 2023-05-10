Hims & Hers Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,817 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,705 call options.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 475,843 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,542.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $89,036.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 475,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,542.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $60,404.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at $150,012.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 722,285 shares of company stock worth $8,033,062. 35.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

