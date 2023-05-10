HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) rose 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €76.75 ($84.34) and last traded at €76.35 ($83.90). Approximately 9,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €75.20 ($82.64).

HBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($123.08) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.10.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

