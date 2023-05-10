Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $673.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $269.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares in the company, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Drew Gordon acquired 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,102 shares in the company, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,975 shares of company stock worth $232,523. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,584,000 after purchasing an additional 160,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $101,242,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which acquires, repositions, develops, and operates sustainable office and state of-the-art studio properties in high-barrier-to-entry submarkets in California, the Pacific Northwest, Western Canada, and Greater London, United Kingdom. It operates through the Office Properties and Studio Properties segments.

