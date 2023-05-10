Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Hugo Boss from €49.00 ($53.85) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of BOSSY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.24. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1335 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Hugo Boss AG is a fashion and lifestyle company that offers women’s and men’s apparel. Its brands include BOSS and HUGO. It also focuses on the development and distribution of fragrances, eyewear, watches, and children’s fashion. The company was founded by Hugo Ferdinand Boss in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

