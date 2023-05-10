Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $188.51 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

