Huntsman’s (HUN) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Vertical Research lowered Huntsman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.33.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Huntsman will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Huntsman by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

